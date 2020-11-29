Aaron Rodgers eclipses 50,000 career passing yards

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night, hitting tight end Robert Tonyan for a 39-yard score.

It put him over 50,000 passing yards for his career. Rodgers entered with 49,835 passing yards.

It took him 6,436 attempts to get there, second-fewest in NFL history to the 6,361 attempts it took Ben Roethlisberger to eclipse 50,000 passing yards.

Rodgers is closing in on 10th place for the most passing yards in NFL history. John Elway holds that spot with 51,475.

Rodgers, though, has a long way to go to reach Drew Brees, who has the all-time record with 79,612 career passing yards.

Packers receiver Davante Adams has become only the fifth receiver with 500 career receptions. He entered with 499 career catches and has five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown tonight.