Akiem Hicks inactive for Bears; Marquez Valdes-Scantling is active for Packers

The Packers will have receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, cornerback Kevin King and center Corey Linsley for Sunday Night Football.

Valdes-Scantling (Achilles), King (Achilles) and Linsley (back) were questionable on Friday’s status report.

The Packers’ inactives are quarterback Jordan Love, running back Tyler Ervin (wrist/ribs), cornerback Josh Jackson (concussion) and linebacker Jonathan Garvin.

The Bears will not have defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (hamstring). He was questionable after not practicing all week.

Left tackle Charles Leno, who was questionable with a toe injury, is dressed and expected to start.

The Bears’ other inactives besides Hicks are quarterback Nick Foles (hip), defensive back Sherrick McManis (hand), receiver Javon Wims, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and offensive lineman Lechavious Simmons.