Bengals, Giants all tied up at halftime

The Giants played turnover-free football in their last two outings and they got a pair of wins that thrust them back into the NFC East race.

Sunday saw that errorless streak come to an end. Tight end Evan Engram lost a fumble in the red zone and the Bengals were able to return the ball near midfield. A couple of first downs put them into field goal range and Randy Bullock‘s kick gave the Bengals a 10-7 lead with just over three minutes to play in the first half.

The Giants were able to bounce back from the turnover to drive the ball into Bengals territory in the final minute, but Daniel Jones threw behind Dion Lewis on third down and they had to settle for a Graham Gano field goal that tied the score.

Jones is 14-of-23 for 167 yards and Wayne Gallman scored the lone Giants touchdown of the half. The Bengals scored one play later when Brandon Wilson set a franchise record with a 103-yard kickoff return for a score.

Allen is 7-of-10 for 53 yards in his first start as a Bengal. The Bengals only have 66 yards overall, but that was enough for them to get through the half with a tie score.