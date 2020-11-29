Bill Belichick: Offense made plays we needed to make

Posted by Josh Alper on November 29, 2020, 5:38 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots put up 435 yards of offense against the Texans in Week 11, but lost 27-20.

They only managed 179 yards of offense this Sunday, but Nick Folk‘s field goal at the whistle made them 20-17 winners over the Cardinals. After the game, Belichick was asked whether the low output and Cam Newton throwing for 84 yards made him consider making a change at quarterback.

Belichick pointed to the difference in the two results while passing on making any kind of gesture toward a change or guarantee about who will start in future games.

“Yeah, we just kind of keep working to get better,” Belichick said. “Cam threw for 350 last week. The most important thing is we made the plays we needed to make to win. That’s what the goal will be every week.”

Newton did run for 46 yards, including a 14-yard run on the final drive of the game that got an even bigger boost from a late hit by linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

13 responses to “Bill Belichick: Offense made plays we needed to make

  2. The run game and the line did their jobs Cam didn’t. That was the worst game I’ve seen from him all year. Thankfully the defense wasn’t asleep today.

  4. Cam’s insanely lucky the Cards missed the kick and then gifted him another 15 yards with a stupid penalty. He threw a bad pick that should have ended it. Cards just happened to hand it right back.

  7. Coach of the year. Really showed how good he is without big Tom Brady by going 5-6 and saying “see, look what I did!”

  8. Pats got jobbed on a blind side block at the end of the punt return td that was yet again stolen with Goodell ordering refs to slow NE down any way possible.

    The announcers and Blandino were pretty awkward trying to cover for Goodell’s cheating saying “we don’t love the call”, but Jennings “needsd to do some ‘shieding”…”….umm, whatever that means.

    How these corrupt people are allowed to do this to one team every week, trying to make it tougher on NE, is only answered by knowing he’a been doing it for many years.

    Brady and the talent around him would fight through the cheating, so when the game ended, and they won, fans would forget about it.

    The quick whistle vs KC and Mahomes comws to mind on that strip sack and td that was called back. It’s just unreal how these things happen to harm NE at such a rate, week to week.

    They also spent 5 mins reviewing the goal line stand looking any reason to cheat and overturn it.

  10. touchback6 says:

    They also spent 5 mins reviewing the goal line stand looking any reason to cheat and overturn it.

    —————————————-

    That was a bit odd

  11. tedmurph says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:37 pm
    OP6 sounds like Donald Trump

    3 2 Rate This

    ————-

    Let me help you: Narcisssists and corrupt cheaters named Trump and Goodell, are the same person. Both deny the pandemic and lie constantly.

    I am neither and do neither.

    Try to keep up, little Teddy.

    How’s Bradt’s all star team doing? Hmm?

  12. kingfish13 says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:40 pm
    touchback6 says:

    They also spent 5 mins reviewing the goal line stand looking any reason to cheat and overturn it.

    —————————————-

    That was a bit odd

    2 1 Rate This

    ———————-

    Beyond odd.

    That’s my poiint. Orher fanbases have no idea. These are bad, subjective calls like holding or PI. These are brand new attempts to alter rules during the game to match what the call is on the field to harm NE.

    It took them over 5 mins to come back and say Drake was short, which everyone saw over a dozen replays.

  13. Brady’s All Star Team already have more wins than Belichick’s collection of no talent misfits will finish the year with.

