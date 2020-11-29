Bills score on a trick play, with Cole Beasley throwing a touchdown

Getty Images

Cole Beasley was 0-for-2 in his career as a passer. He now is 1-for-3 with a touchdown.

The Bills receiver caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage from Josh Allen. He had a wide-open Gabriel Davis waiting in the end zone, and the 20-yard pass was perfect.

Beasley’s touchdown pass has given the Bills a 14-6 lead.

Allen threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to begin the scoring.

The Chargers’ touchdown came on a 5-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen, but Michael Badgley missed the extra point.

Herbert is 10-of-19 for 84 yards and the touchdown.

Allen has completed 5-of-6 passes but for only 26 yards and a touchdown. Joey Bosa has pressured Allen and has one sack thus far.