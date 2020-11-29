Brian Flores: If Tua Tagovailoa’s healthy, he’s the starter

USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins won with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback on Sunday, but there’s no question of who they consider their No. 1 quarterback moving forward.

Head coach Brian Flores didn’t hesitate when asked who will start against the Bengals next week if Tua Tagovailoa is cleared to return from the left thumb injury that left him out against the Jets.

“If he’s healthy, he’s the guy,” Flores said in his postgame press conference.

Flores said that Tagovailoa was close to being able to play, but that the team wanted to make “good decisions” about his health. Fitzpatrick threw a pair of touchdowns in the 20-3 win and Flores said that he “played well” even if there’s no thought to turning back to him on a full-time basis.