Broncos don’t complete a first half pass, trail Saints 17-0

Coming into Sunday, the 2011 Broncos were the last NFL team to play a first half without completing a pass.

The 2020 Broncos have matched that effort on Sunday. With all four of their quarterbacks on the reserve/COVID-19 lists, the Broncos have been forced to face the Saints with running backs and practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton taking snaps.

Hinton played quarterback for part of his time at Wake Forest and he’s thrown all seven passes the Broncos have tried thus far. Six of them have gone for incompletions and the last of them was picked off by cornerback Janoris Jenkins with 12 seconds to go in the half.

The Broncos also turned the ball over when center Lloyd Cushenberry botched a snap that Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander recovered and returned into the red zone. That set up Taysom Hill‘s second rushing touchdown of the day and Hill hit his longest pass of the day after Jenkins’ pick to set up a Wil Lutz field goal that made it 17-0 at the half.

When Tim Tebow failed to complete any first half passes in Week 10 of 2011, the Broncos led 10-0 and went on to beat the Chiefs 17-10. Tebow would complete two passes for 69 yards in the second half, but matching that or the outcome seems like too much to ask of this week’s Broncos.