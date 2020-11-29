Browns stop Jaguars’ two-point conversion to hold on for 27-25 win

November 29, 2020
The Browns stopped the Jaguars on a two-point conversion with 2:14 remaining, pulling out a 27-25 victory.

The Browns moved to 8-3, while the Jaguars fell to 1-10.

Mike Glennon and the Jaguars made it more competitive than expected.

The Browns sacked Glennon on fourth-and-10 from the Cleveland 24 with 3:37 remaining. But Olivier Vernon was called for lowering his helmet to initiate contact, and the 12-yard penalty set up James Robinson‘s 4-yard touchdown run with 2:14 remaining.

Glennon’s pass on the two-point conversion never had a chance.

With three timeouts and the two-minute warning, the Jaguars chose to kick it deep. But they couldn’t stop Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield and never saw the ball again.

Chubb had 19 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 32 yards.

Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Landry caught eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Glennon went 20-of-35 for 235 yards and two touchdowns, while Robinson ran for 128 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

10 responses to “Browns stop Jaguars’ two-point conversion to hold on for 27-25 win

  1. Refs really wanted it to be dramatic. Will take the ugly win and Myles back next week, not to mention the colts getting crushed to fall a game back (plus h2h tiebreaker) and raiders getting eviscerated by the lol falcons to fall two back!!
    Last but not least, the jags plus points was a good bet

  3. Way to go Jags. That was too close. The Browns aren’t very good if they barely beat the Jags. Keep losing so we at least can draft Justin Fields. Maybe if we’re lucky, the Jets could win a game and have Trevor come to Jacksonville.

  4. 3rd String QB, missing 2 top receivers, on what seems like their 18th K because of a Josh Lambo injury – and the Jags were in it all the way. With all the cap room and draft picks they have, Jacksonville seems like a pretty good worst-to-first bet for 2021.

  7. If the Browns can have a winning record in the last 5 games the Playoffs should be a lock! Titans is gonna be a struggle without Ward but nearly impossible without Myles, margin of error is really low. Finally we have a chance, that’s all Browns fans ever wanted. #GOBROWNS

  8. Jags are scrappy, but Browns were missing entire starting secondary and 2 D-linemen (including Myles G). No way Vernon’s sack was a personal foul, and the 4th down conversion actually was a conversion. Refs made this game closer.

  9. Why in the world did Morrone go for the two-point conversion on that earlier TD? If not they could have kicked the extra point and tied the game at 27. How he still has a job is beyond me. On the other hand, that Jags defense is terrible. They would have just given up a touchdown at the end to lose.

