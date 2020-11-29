Browns stop Jaguars’ two-point conversion to hold on for 27-25 win

Getty Images

The Browns stopped the Jaguars on a two-point conversion with 2:14 remaining, pulling out a 27-25 victory.

The Browns moved to 8-3, while the Jaguars fell to 1-10.

Mike Glennon and the Jaguars made it more competitive than expected.

The Browns sacked Glennon on fourth-and-10 from the Cleveland 24 with 3:37 remaining. But Olivier Vernon was called for lowering his helmet to initiate contact, and the 12-yard penalty set up James Robinson‘s 4-yard touchdown run with 2:14 remaining.

Glennon’s pass on the two-point conversion never had a chance.

With three timeouts and the two-minute warning, the Jaguars chose to kick it deep. But they couldn’t stop Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield and never saw the ball again.

Chubb had 19 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 32 yards.

Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Landry caught eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Glennon went 20-of-35 for 235 yards and two touchdowns, while Robinson ran for 128 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.