Cam Newton interception leads to quick Cardinals’ touchdown

Only 2:51 into the game and the Cardinals lead 7-0.

On the third play from scrimmage, and his first attempt, Cam Newton threw an interception. Jordan Hicks hit Newton’s arm on a blitz, popping the ball in the air for Markus Golden to pick off.

Golden returned it 1 yard to the New England 23 before James White tackled him.

The Cardinals’ first play went 19 yards on an end around by Andy Isabella.

On first-and-goal from the 4, Kenyan Drake clearly crossed the plane of the goal line for a touchdown, but officials ruled him down at the 1, and the Cardinals didn’t challenge.

Drake scored on the next play on a 1-yard run.