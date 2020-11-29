Cardinals denied from 1-yard line on final play of half but lead 10-7

Getty Images

Kyler Murray has thrown for 131 yards, and the Cardinals Defense has limited the Patriots to 71 yards.

But Arizona leads only 10-7 at halftime after an impressive goal-line stand by the Patriots to end the half.

Lawrence Guy, Akeem Spence and Ja'whaun Bentley stopped Kenyan Drake on fourth-and-goal from the 1. After a replay review, the call on the field was upheld.

Replay overturned the previous play, taking a touchdown away from the Cardinals and giving Kliff Kingsbury a decision to make.

KeeSean Johnson caught what initially was ruled an 8-yard touchdown, but replay ruled Johnson’s knee was down at the 1-yard line. That set up the fourth-down play as the Cardinals eschewed a chip-shot field goal.

Still, the Cardinals are in command, heading toward their seventh victory of the season.

The Patriots got 41 of their 71 yards on their touchdown drive. James White scored on a 7-yard run only 45 seconds into the second quarter.

Cam Newton is only 3-of-8 for 37 yards. His first pass was intercepted by Markus Golden after Jordan Hicks hit Newton’s arm on a blitz.

Murray is 14-of-20 but has rushed only one time for minus-2 yards. DeAndre Hopkins has four catches for 47 yards, and Drake has rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.