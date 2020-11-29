Colt McCoy in for Giants after Daniel Jones injury

Getty Images

The Giants have turned to backup quarterback Colt McCoy in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Daniel Jones grabbed at the back of his leg after being tackled on a short run and went to be evaluated in the sideline medical tent. Jones’ run went for a first down and McCoy came into the game with the Giants on the Bengals’ 17-yard-line.

A McCoy pass to Wayne Gallman lost nine yards, however, and he was nearly intercepted on third down, so the Giants had to call on Graham Gano for his second field goal of the day.

That gave the Giants a 13-10 lead, but the Jones situation will attract more eyeballs than the scoreboard for the time being.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m. ET: Jones returned on the next Giants possession, but left after one handoff and an incomplete pass. He grabbed his right hamstring after the throw and hobbled to the sideline.