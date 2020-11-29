Corey Linsley carted to locker room with knee injury

USA TODAY Sports

Packers center Corey Linsley was limited at practice all week with a back injury. The team listed him as questionable to play.

Linsley started the game but didn’t make it out of the first quarter.

He injured his left knee on a 10-yard scramble by Aaron Rodgers with 1:25 remaining in the first quarter.

Linsley was carted to the locker room from the sideline after a brief examination in the sideline medical tent.

The Packers report Linsley is questionable to return.

Linsley played only 10 snaps last week before injuring his back. Elgton Jenkins replaced him last week and again this week, with Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard.

The Packers lead 13-3 as Rodgers has thrown two touchdowns. He hit Davante Adams for a 12-yard score and Marcedes Lewis for a 5-yard score.