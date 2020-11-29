Daniel Jones headed for MRI on hamstring

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday’s win over the Bengals with a hamstring injury and the team didn’t have much information to share about his condition after the game.

Head coach Joe Judge said that Jones will get an MRI on his hamstring on Monday as the team tries to determine his outlook for Week 13 and beyond.

“We’ll take a look and see what it is. He’s got to see the doctors,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Jones returned to the game for two plays after initially departing and Judge said trainers cleared him for that return. He left again after grabbing his hamstring on an incomplete pass. Colt McCoy played the rest of the way and would start against the Seahawks if Jones is not able to play next weekend.