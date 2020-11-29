Darnell Savage questionable to return with back injury

Getty Images

Packers safety Darnell Savage is a candidate for NFC defensive player of the week honors, even if he doesn’t return tonight.

Savage hurt his back in the second half and is questionable to return.

Savage made two interceptions of Mitchell Trubisky before leaving. He has a tackle, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

The Packers scored 14 points off his picks. Of course, the Packers have scored on all but one possession tonight not counting the final, one-play possession of the first half.

Six different players have scored for Green Bay with Davante Adams, Marcedes Lewis, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, Preston Smith and Jamaal Williams each with a touchdown.

The Packers lead 41-17 early in the fourth quarter.