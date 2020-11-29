Deonte Harris inactive for Saints

Getty Images

The Broncos and Saints have turned in their inactives for Sunday afternoon’s game, but the biggest names out of action don’t appear on either team’s list.

The Broncos will not have any quarterbacks available for the game. Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 this week and Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles have all been ruled out due to close contact with their teammate.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton has been promoted from the practice squad and the one-time Wake Forest quarterback is expected to be taking the snaps.

The Saints will be without left tackle Terron Armstead after placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Of the players who are inactive, kick returner Deonte Harris is notable after being listed as questionable Friday. Guard Andrus Peat and running back Ty Montgomery were ruled out while quarterback Trevor Siemian, cornerback Ken Crawley, tight end Garrett Griffin, and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach are scratches.