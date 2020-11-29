Dolphins lead Jets 13-3 at half

Getty Images

The Dolphins won’t shut the Jets out for the second time this season, but they are halfway to sweeping the season series from their AFC East mates all the same.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a touchdown to Mike Gesicki and Jason Sanders hit a couple of long field goals to erase an early Jets lead and go to the locker room with a 13-3 halftime advantage.

Fitzpatrick’s last start came in Miami’s 24-0 win over the Jets in Week 6 and he’s back in the lineup due to Tua Tagovailoa‘s left thumb injury. Fitzpatrick is 17-of-22 for 180 yards and he’s made good use of DeVante Parker, who has four catches for 66 yards through the first 30 minutes of play.

Sam Darnold is also making a return to action on Sunday. He missed two games with a right shoulder injury and has had some success throwing the ball down field to Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims. The Jets have opted for a heavier dose of Frank Gore than relying on the passing game, however.

Gore has 13 carries for 60 yards, so he’s been playing well but the offense hasn’t generated nearly enough to create thoughts of their first win of the season.