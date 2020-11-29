Dolphins send Jets to their 11th loss of the season

Getty Images

The last game Ryan Fitzpatrick started for the Dolphins before they turned to Tua Tagovailoa was a win over the Jets and he returned to the lineup with the same result on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick threw two touchdowns and the Jets didn’t score any in a 20-3 Dolphins win. The Jets were shut out in their previous loss to Miami, so they end the season series without putting a touchdown on the board.

The Dolphins are now 7-4 and the win strengthens their playoff positioning heading into the final five weeks of the season.

The loss drops the Jets to 0-11 on the year and pushes them closer to securing the first overall pick of the draft. They will attempt to avoid their 12th loss of the year against the Raiders next weekend.

Sam Darnold returned to the Jets lineup after missing two games with a shoulder injury and went 16-of-27 for 197 yards and two interceptions. It was a disappointing outing given the presence of the team’s top three wideouts. Those wideouts — Denzel Mims, Jamison Crowder, and Breshad Perriman — had 11 catches for 177 yards.

Fitzpatrick was 24-of-39 for 257 yards and DeVante Parker had eight catches for 117 yards to pace the Dolphins passing attack. The state of Tagovailoa’s left thumb will have much to do with whether Fitzpatrick is back in the saddle next weekend against the Bengals and there won’t be any rush to move back to the rookie thanks to how Fitzpatrick has played this season.