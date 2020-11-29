Report: Doug Marrone will keep job through 2020

Getty Images

It didn’t look like Doug Marrone would keep his job after last season. His future for the rest of this season has been in question in recent weeks, too.

But on the day he fired General Manager Dave Caldwell, Jaguars owner Shad Khan put to rest speculation about Marrone’s immediate future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Khan informed Marrone after Sunday’s loss that he and his coaching staff are safe through the 2020 season.

It stands to reason that the new General Manager will make the decision who coaches the team in 2021.

For now, Trent Baalke will serve as interim General Manager. The Jaguars hired the 49ers’ former G.M. this past offseason.

In five seasons in Jacksonville, Marrone is 23-38, including 1-10 this season. The Jaguars lost to the Browns 27-25 on Sunday.