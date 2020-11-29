Report: Doug Marrone will keep job through 2020

It didn’t look like Doug Marrone would keep his job after last season. His future for the rest of this season has been in question in recent weeks, too.

But on the day he fired General Manager Dave Caldwell, Jaguars owner Shad Khan put to rest speculation about Marrone’s immediate future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Khan informed Marrone after Sunday’s loss that he and his coaching staff are safe through the 2020 season.

It stands to reason that the new General Manager will make the decision who coaches the team in 2021.

For now, Trent Baalke will serve as interim General Manager. The Jaguars hired the 49ers’ former G.M. this past offseason.

In five seasons in Jacksonville, Marrone is 23-38, including 1-10 this season. The Jaguars lost to the Browns 27-25 on Sunday.

  1. If true, this is a very strange decision. You fire the GM but not the coach? (As much as I love Marrone) WHY??

  2. They need to find a coaching staff that’s going to be compatible with whoever they draft at quarterback.

  3. Doug Moron=mediocrity.

    Should have been released a year ago, but some teams like the taste of failure.

  4. Poor Jags’ fans, the team’s a mess and the owner brings in Baalke–the guy who ripped up the winning team in SF. He shouldn’t have any position in an NFL front office.

  5. The players will probably come in tomorrow and find a note on the bulletin board saying that Marrone decided to skip out now.
    That he thought it would be more efficient to say goodbye that way.

  7. The owner is trying to force a move to London. Think of all of that talent they’ve sent packing the past 4 years. Even Blake Bortles played better than the guys they’ve trotted out. Create a wretched product, say you want a new stadium to get better, the locals balk at the idea of building it, POOF on our way to the UK. This is the way.

  8. This dude presumably picked Yannick Ngakoue, Leonard Fornette, Jalen Ramsey, Myles Jack; three of the 4 on the same day. Not sure why they couldn’t keep them, but that’s a pretty quality draft man. Blake Bortles and Doug Marrone seem to be more of the problem than the GM.

  9. It’s crystal clear now that Marrone has the goods on Khan!

    Why else would this sorry excuse for a HC be able to keep his job for so long?

  10. Lame Duck Coach
    A new GM will be hired whose main job is to replace Doug Marrone with someone competent.

    Only God knows why this didn’t happen after last season.

  11. Of course they’re keeping him.

    He’s going to give them a very high draft pick. No reason to fire him and give an interim coach a chance to ruin things by winning a few games.

