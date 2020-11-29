Falcons rout Raiders 43-6

Posted by Josh Alper on November 29, 2020, 4:34 PM EST
The Raiders won some respect for how they went down in a Week 11 loss to the Chiefs, but that won’t be the case after their Week 12 loss to the Falcons.

Derek Carr turned the ball over four times, including a third quarter interception that Falcons linebacker Deion Jones took for a 67-yard touchdown. That put the Falcons up 23-3 and things just snowballed for the Raiders from there. The Falcons scored three more times and closed out their 43-6 win with Matt Schaub in a mop-up role.

The win moves the Falcons to 4-7 on the year. It may be too late for them to realistically make a run at the postseason, but they can play spoiler against the Saints, Buccaneers, and Chiefs down the stretch.

They certainly played that role against the Raiders. The loss drops them to 6-5 and they were already on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture when the week got underway. They get the Jets next weekend and a failure to find a win in that game will make their path to the postseason all the more difficult.

Carr will have to be better to get that win. He lost three fumbles on sacks to go with the interception and was 22-of-34 for 215 yards before Nathan Peterman took over for some extended garbage time work. Josh Jacobs also lost a fumble while running seven times for 27 yards, so there were issues across the offense.

They’ll have to solve them this week while the Falcons will be hoping to continue the good play they’ve turned in while winning four of their last six games.

  3. If they played again tomorrow the Raiders would crush the falcons, Raiders just gave them the game today.

  6. The Raiders acted like they won the Super Bowl even though they lost last week.
    They need to keep quiet this week.

  7. Uh-ohh. Raiders are raidering, 6-5 with an absolute thrashing received by the mighty Falcons. Guess the Carr “elite” comments can cease for the remainder of the season. Pick 6, 3 fumbles… Good game David!

  8. “Lil Davis” immediately re-signed Chucky for another 10 years and 1.5 billion immediately following this game….

  9. My take away from the game.

    Paul Guenther rushing 3 on a 3rd and 5 in the first qtr.

    Gruden going for it on 4th down on their first possession on their side of the field.

    The Ref at the 5:40 mark in the third qtr ” Their is no penalty for offensive holding (instead defensive pass interference against the raiders)

    Mike Mayock (scapegoat for Gruden. making Trent Brown aka “Baby Huey” the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL History.

  11. You have to love these low life loser pathetic raiders haters! They have been waiting a long time to run their mouths.

  12. And yet we will hear David Carr on Monday morning on the NFL network still tell us what an awesome QB his brother is and if things had gone just a little bit differently how his brother could have had a big game and won.

  13. The Raiders looked absolutely horrible today. I can buy into the ideas that Atlanta is now a rising team after their coaching change and that the Raiders suffered a hangover after the tough loss to K.C. although a well-coached team in playoff contention wouldn’t have experienced that type of humiliation.

    Next week against the Jets will be an acid-test. If the Raiders lose to the Jets or barely eke out a win then it’ll look like they’re on their way to choking away the season the way they did last year. And if that’s the case then it lends credence to the idea that 7-9 may be the ceiling for a Gruden-coached team.

  15. Not gonna lie. We played like crap. We gave that game away with penalties and turnovers more than anything. After being one of the least penalized teams this season so far, the refs literally made it rain yellow flags on us.

  16. Well, the downside if you are a Falcons fan is that Raheem Morris might coach himself into having the “interim” tag removed..

  17. You have to love these low life loser pathetic raiders haters! They have been waiting a long time to run their mouths.

    __________________^__________________
    Not really. The Raiders have been historically bad for decades now.

  18. I can’t figure out how the Raiders can play the Chiefs tough like they do and then turn around and get blown out by the Falcons.

  19. You know, the rest of the NFL always hated Al Davis, and if it wasn’t for that, they would’ve won easily.

  22. Peter King said a week ago that fans would be happy with any mix of the Chiefs, Steelers and Raiders in the AFC championship game. Im thinking he’s having second thoughts about that statement now.

