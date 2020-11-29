Frank Reich: Anthony Castonzo knee injury not worst-case scenario

Getty Images

The Colts got thumped by the Titans on Sunday and they lost left tackle Anthony Castonzo to a knee injury during the loss.

After the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich said that the injury was not a “worst-case scenario” without offering more of an update about how long Castonzo might be out of action.

Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reports that it is an MCL injury. Castonzo is set for an MRI to determine the extent of the injury and that should provide more information about a recovery timeline.

Le'Raven Clark took over for Castonzo after the injury and would likely start against the Texans next weekend if Castonzo can’t go.