Frustration with team caused owner Jeffrey Lurie to skip Eagles-Browns game

Posted by Mike Florio on November 29, 2020, 9:34 AM EST
Getty Images

Eagles fans aren’t alone in their extreme frustration with their favorite team.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie skipped last Sunday’s game in Cleveland, and “his absence . . . was widely believed by many at the NoveCare Complex to primarily be an extension of his feelings.”

Officially, Lurie didn’t attend the game because he was being “overly cautious” in light of the ongoing pandemic, since he planned to visit his mother on Thanksgiving. Unofficially, per McLane, Lurie had simply had enough.

McLane also reports that Lurie has “left various workouts early out of disgust.” Per McLane, sources close to the team were “shocked” that Lurie actually skipped a game.

It’s one thing for Lurie to be frustrated. It’s another thing for Lurie to do something about it. He fired coach Andy Reid and coach Chip Kelly after both failed to get to the playoffs in consecutive seasons. The current coach, Doug Pederson, has a three-year postseason streak, dating back to 2017. And 2017 ended, as too many Eagles fans now forget, in the only Super Bowl win in franchise history.

The problem continues to be the quarterback, and specifically his dramatic regression in 2020. One of the main reasons the Eagles are sticking with Carson Wentz is that they’re stuck with Carson Wentz, at least through 2021. He has more than $25 million due next year, fully guaranteed. No one in their right mind will trade for that contract, especially with the salary cap expected to fall to $175 million, due to the pandemic.

Thus, regardless of what happens over the balance of the season, the best (only) play may be to get through 2020, load the cannon in the offseason (as best they can), and try again in 2021, with pretty much everyone on the hot seat.

The Eagles host the Seahawks on Monday night. It remains to be seen whether Lurie will attend, or leave early.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Frustration with team caused owner Jeffrey Lurie to skip Eagles-Browns game

  1. That doesn’t bode well for Wentz. He’s going to go down the same path as Blake Bortles. He signed a huge contract then played like dirt and ended up getting cut. He sat one year behind Goff and now he’s on the Broncos practice squad. Wentz may be lucky to be on any team’s practice squad after the year he’s had. If he wants to continue cashing paychecks he needs to get his head out of his backside before he ruins any chance of playing in the NFL beyond next year. I wonder if benching him will get his attention. To be honest, Hurts may not be great but he’s probably not going to stand in the pocket and hold the ball waiting to be sacked over and over and over and over and over like Wentz. When the owner is frustrated enough to walk out I’m wondering if it could be the end of Pederson’s run as coach. Maybe he told Pederson to play Hurts or he’ll be looking for a job next year.

  2. If your QB
    has 0 playoff wins
    60 fumbles
    Is 7-25 vs teams over 500
    has no heart no desire to win
    started 5-6 in 4 of his first 5 seasons
    Never upset after loses
    hated by teammates
    makes everyone near him worse
    holds ball too long
    ignores open receivers
    Your QB is Carson Wentz

  3. If Carson wentz had jerry rice and randy moss and bill Belichick coaching him in their prime he would still be under 500 and have zero playoff wins he can’t even hit a wide open reciever 5 yards away from him . Just look at 2018 the eagles coming off a super bowl that NICK FOLES won were 5-6 with wentz vs easiest part of schedule than Nick foles takes over and vs hardest part of schedule wins all the remaining games of the regular season and gets team to playoffs and wins in playoffs

  4. Remember when wentz was losing week after week In 2018 and Everyone blamed everyone except wentz and they said foles wouldn’t fix the problems? Then foles takes over and wins with same team that sucked with wentz

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.