Jaguars fire General Manager Dave Caldwell

An ugly season in Jacksonville has cost General Manager Dave Caldwell his job.

The Jaguars fired Caldwell today, the team announced.

“I’ve met with Dave Caldwell to express my appreciation for his service to the Jacksonville Jaguars as our general manager,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “Dave was exceptionally committed and determined to bring a winner to Jacksonville, but unfortunately his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects. Our football operation needs new leadership and we will have it with a new general manager in 2021.”

It’s not surprising that Caldwell is out, given that the Jaguars are 1-10. The timing is a little surprising, simply because teams usually wait until the end of the year to fire a GM.

But the Jaguars are firing Caldwell today just a day after the Lions fired General Manager Bob Quinn, and there are now four teams in the GM market: The Jaguars, the Lions, the Texans and the Falcons.

There’s been no word on the job status of Doug Marrone, who likely doesn’t have much time left but hasn’t been fired yet.