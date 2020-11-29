Joey Bosa’s efforts not enough for Chargers as Bills win 27-17

Getty Images

The Bills couldn’t stop Joey Bosa, but the Chargers defensive end wasn’t enough to stop Buffalo from winning.

Bosa had eight tackles, three sacks, five quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery, but the Bills won anyway. Buffalo never trailed in winning 27-17.

The Chargers ended the game on the Bills’ 1-yard line.

It was that kind of day (and that kind of season) for Los Angeles.

The Chargers fell to 3-8 with another frustrating loss, while the Bills improved to 8-3.

Josh Allen went 18-of-24 for 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Receiver Cole Beasley also threw a touchdown pass on a trick play.

Gabriel Davis caught three passes for 79 yards and the 20-yard touchdown pass from Beasley.

The Bills ran for 172 yards, with Devin Singletary gaining 82 yards on 11 carries and Zack Moss went for 59 yards on nine carries.

Buffalo turned the ball over on three consecutive drives in the second half, with two fumbles and an interception, to keep the Chargers in it.

Justin Herbert was 31-of-52 for 316 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Austin Ekeler caught 11 passes for 85 yards in his return and ran for 44 yards on 14 carries.

Tre'Davious White‘s pick of Herbert with 5:17 left allowed the Bills to kick a field goal that put them up two scores with 3:26 left.