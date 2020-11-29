Ken Webster, Jamar Taylor both carted off

Getty Images

Just when the 49ers were getting healthy in the secondary, they had two cornerbacks carted off Sunday.

Ken Webster was carted off in the fourth quarter after Jamar Taylor left late in the first half.

The 49ers ruled out Taylor with a left knee injury. Webster won’t return today after injuring his hamstring.

Taylor, who was injured on a block by Malcolm Brown, was emotional as he departed the field for the locker room.

Emmanuel Moseley replaced Taylor at slot corner.

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman returned from injured reserve and has an interception in his first game since Week 1.