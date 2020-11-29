Kyle Shanahan: 49ers “working our tail off” to figure out where they’ll play

Getty Images

Santa Clara County announced new COVID-19 regulations on Saturday that bar contact sports and require visitors from more than 150 miles away to quarantine for 14 days upon entering the county.

The imposition of those measures have led to uncertainty about where the 49ers will be practicing and playing over the coming weeks. After their 23-20 win over the Rams on Sunday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team learned of the changes while flying to Los Angeles.

He called it “extremely disappointing” to learn about the regulations that way because the 49ers have “been working with them as a partner trying to figure it out.” Shanahan also said the team is trying to figure out their next step.

“I’m not sure. I know we’re working our tail off to figure it out . . . you guys want to know the answer,” Shanahan said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com. “So do our wives, so does everyone who knows us.”

Arizona is thought to be the likeliest option for the 49ers relocation, but nothing’s been set in stone at this point.