Kyler Murray’s interception helps Patriots take first lead, 17-10

The Cardinals have not done anything since the Patriots’ goal-line stand denied them points going into halftime.

The Patriots now have their first lead, 17-10, having scored 10 points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals gained only 23 yards after taking the second half kickoff, and Andy Lee‘s punt was returned 82 yards for a touchdown by Gunner Olszewski. The score, though, was negated by a blindside block call on Anfernee Jennings.

The Patriots began the drive on the Arizona 24 after the penalty, and New England got a chip-shot Nick Folk field goal out of it.

On the Cardinals’ next possession, Adrian Phillips picked off Kyler Murray at the Arizona 31. Six plays later, James White scored on a 1-yard run.

It was White’s second touchdown of the day.

Cam Newton is only 5-of-12 for 55 yards and an interception, and the Patriots have only 133 yards.