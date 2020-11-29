LSU receiver Terrace Marshall declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

LSU receiving leader Terrace Marshall Jr. will not play the rest of the season, opting out after the Tigers lost their fourth game of the season. Marshall declared for the NFL draft in a social media post.

“Since a kid, to play in the NFL and to retire my parents has been my No. 1 mission,” Marshall wrote. “After careful consideration, but with faith, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.”

Marshall has 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games this season.

LSU lost to Texas A&M 20-7 on Saturday night, with Marshall scoring a 3-yard touchdown with 38 seconds remaining to avoid the shutout. Marshall had 10 receptions for 134 yards.

The defending national champions are only 3-4 and play No. 1 Alabama this week.

Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi and Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. also opted out this weekend.