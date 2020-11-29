Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon latest Ravens on COVID-19 reserve list

Posted by Josh Alper on November 29, 2020, 9:15 AM EST
Getty Images

When asked about his teammates testing positive for COVID-19 this week, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said that the team would have to adapt and move forward with preparations to face the Steelers.

If they do play on Tuesday, the Ravens will have to adapt to the absence of Andrews. According to multiple reports, Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19 and he will not be eligible to play this week.

Andrews has Type 1 diabetes and some people with the condition have had more severe complications after contracting COVID-19.

Andrews will be the 21st Ravens player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list and there were reports of a second positive test from Saturday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that linebacker Matthew Judon is going to be added to the reserve list as well. Judon will also have to miss Tuesday’s game, which remains on the schedule as of Sunday morning. .

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon latest Ravens on COVID-19 reserve list

  1. The NFL could out of an abundance of caution suspend play until things get back under control. The quality of play, the risk of injury exacerbated by free agents off the street and the risk of exposure to the virus seems to be a good reason to protect the employees and credibility of the league. Probably won’t happen until sponsors see it as a negative. Could be viewed like watching a train wreck.

  2. Something else the Ravens and Steelers will have to deal with Tuesday night if they play.

    Snow (1-3 inches). Wind (10-20 MPH).

    Today here in the ‘Burgh it’ll be 56 and sunny. Thanksgiving was also great.

    Tuesday…well, Tuesday is officially December in Pittsburgh.

  3. Much as I hate to say it, with Friday and Saturday positives on both teams this game HAS to be moved to week 18 or cancelled by the league.
    I am a big proponent of play with the players you have left but with new positives happening so close to game day it really isn’t smart to get these two teams together on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.