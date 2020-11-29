Matt Rhule: I’m disappointed in myself and my staff

Getty Images

The Panthers led the Vikings 21-10 when the fourth quarter started on Sunday, but they wound up 28-27 losers when Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal at the whistle.

Slye’s miss came after the Panthers allowed the Vikings to drive 75 yards in a 1:05 for a go-ahead touchdown and after they settled for a field goal after recovering a muffed punt on the Minnesota 9-yard-line. They took just 19 seconds off the clock after that turnover thanks to the two minute warning, a final Vikings timeout, and an incomplete throw into the end zone.

The Panthers settled for a field goal earlier in the fourth quarter as well and head coach Matt Rhule put himself and the rest of the coaching staff squarely in the crosshairs for the loss.

“That’s unacceptable by us as a staff. . . . We’ve got to put the ball in the end zone there and end the game,” Rhule said, via Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “Or we’ve got to stop them. Or we’ve got to [make that last-second field goal] . . . So instead of pointing fingers, I better just point the thumb back at me. And that’s not coach speak. I’m disappointed in myself and my staff tonight.”

The loss sends the Panthers into the bye with a 4-8 record and little realistic chance of making the playoffs, which makes for a painful learning experience for the first-year coach.