Mike Glennon throws second touchdown as Jaguars are giving Browns a test

Getty Images

Mike Glennon was the right answer for the Jaguars at quarterback.

The Jaguars have 243 yards and took a 19-17 lead on the Browns on Glennon’s second touchdown of the afternoon. The Browns have since answered with a field goal and now lead 20-19.

Collin Johnson caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Glennon in the second quarter and Tyler Eifert scored on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Glennon with 11:41 remaining in the third quarter, which was set by a Harrison Bryant fumble.

Glennon’s pass failed on the two-point conversion following Glennon’s second touchdown pass.

Glennon is 13-of-20 for 158 yards and two touchdowns, with Johnson catching two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

James Robinson has rushed for 73 yards on 15 carries.

Baker Mayfield is 15-of-22 for 193 yards and two touchdowns.