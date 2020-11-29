NFL refused Broncos’ request to delay game until Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on November 29, 2020, 3:06 PM EST
The Broncos have no quarterbacks today. If their game against the Saints had been played on Monday, multiple quarterbacks would have been eligible to return from the COVID-19 list. However, the league declined to delay the game by a day.

Per a league source, the Broncos tried unsuccessfully on Saturday to persuade the NFL to postpone the game until Monday night.

The attempt included a forceful effort by team president Joe Ellis, G.M. John Elway, and coach Vic Fangio to persuade the league to grant them a one-day delay. Although some have suggested that the team’s ongoing lack of an owner hurt the effort, Elway has juice; he’s on the league’s Competition Committee.

Even if Denver were run by an owner with clout, the game wasn’t moving. The league has made it clear that games won’t be delayed for competitive reasons, and that only an ongoing, uncontained outbreak (like in Baltimore) will buy time.

The objective has become: (1) COVID-19 safety; and (2) getting the games in. As long as any outbreak has ended, the games will be played — even if one of the teams has no quarterback, no offensive linemen, no whatever.

While the absence of key players (especially blockers) can enhance the physical risk to other players during games, that consideration has been abandoned — if it ever even was one. Once the league knows that it’s safe to play from the standpoint of the pandemic, football will be played with whoever is available to play.

With the exception of, as the Broncos learned, assistant coaches or other non-players.

9 responses to “NFL refused Broncos’ request to delay game until Monday

  1. The NFL’s inconsistency & incoherence is appalling.
    Their entire handling of this whole thing appears to be by the seat of their pants.

  2. It’s pretty clear the league is trying to help get Lamar into the playoffs. And they’d rather give the Saints a glorified bye than be fair to the Broncos.

  3. Yet the NFL makes special rules for the ravens and Titans. Vrabel gets all the special treatment just like in New England. Probably why Goodell bends over backwards to help the titans as much as he can, so vrabel never talks about the blatant cheating that was allowed for brady and the patriots when he was playing

  4. How do they know that there is no outbreak as the entire country is testing positive? One Steelers comes down with case of coronavirus and they get to move their game.

  5. dejadoh says:
    November 29, 2020 at 3:27 pm
    How do they know that there is no outbreak as the entire country is testing positive? One Steelers comes down with case of coronavirus and they get to move their game.

    —————

    The game was moved for the ravens. Not the Steelers. This game was supposed to be played 3 days ago.

  6. I like the decision. I don’t care what players you don’t have. As long as you have eleven men on the field, you play the damn game. Move on.

  9. Unbelievable. Masks are useless and there’s not a Pandemic. I know I’ll be criticized for this, but tired of the lies and sheepletons not thinking on their own.

