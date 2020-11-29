NFL Week 12 early inactives: Tua Tagovailoa officially out

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to be back in the driver’s seat for the Dolphins Offense on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful with the left thumb injury he suffered in practice this week and he is on the Dolphins’ inactive list for their game against the Jets. Fitzpatrick started against the Jets earlier this season and the Dolphins won 24-0.

Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Dolphins at Jets

Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Salvon Ahmed, G Solomon Kindley, FB Chandler Cox, DL Benito Jones

Jets: T George Fant, G Alex Lewis, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Ross Travis, QB James Morgan

Chargers at Bills

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, CB Casey Hayward, RB Kalen Ballage, LB Uchenna Nwosu, OL Tyree St. Louis, OL Storm Norton, DL Cortez Broughton

Bills: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Trent Murphy

Cardinals at Patriots

Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, RB Eno Benjamin, S Jalen Thompson, OL Josh Miles, OL Justin Murray

Patriots: QB Brian Hoyer, RB J.J. Taylor, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Byron Cowart, WR Isaiah Ford

Giants at Bengals

Giants: K Ryan Santoso, LB T.J. Brunson, DB Montre Hartage, OL Kyle Murphy, DE R.J. McIntosh, LB Trent Harris

Bengals: K Austin Seibert, C B.J. Finney, G Keaton Sutherland, T Fred Johnson, WR Mike Thomas

Titans at Colts

Titans: WR Adam Humphries, TE MyCole Pruitt, CB Adoree' Jackson, DL Larrell Murchison, LS Matthew Orzech

Colts: LB Bobby Okereke, C Ryan Kelly, CB Isaiah Rodgers, QB Jacob Eason, WR Dezmon Patmon, TE Noah Togiai, DE Ben Banogu

Browns at Jaguars

Browns: CB Denzel Ward, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Sheldrick Redwine, C Nick Harris

Jaguars: QB Gardner Minshew, WR DJ Chark, WR Chris Conley, RB Dare Ogunbowale, CB Sidney Jones, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert

Panthers at Vikings

Panthers: QB Will Grier, RB Christian McCaffrey, CB Donte Jackson, S Sam Franklin, G Dennis Daley, T Greg Little

Vikings: CB Dylan Mabin, WR K.J. Osborn, S Curtis Riley, LS Austin Cutting, T Ezra Cleveland, DE Jordan Brailford, TE Irv Smith Jr.

Raiders at Falcons

Raiders: DE Clelin Ferrell, RB Jalen Richard, QB Marcus Mariota, G John Simpson, DT Daniel Ross

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, RB Todd Gurley, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Tyler Hall, OL John Wetzel, DL Deadrin Senat