Nick Folk’s last-play field goal lifts Patriots to 20-17 upset of Cardinals

Just when you think the Patriots are dead, they win a game everyone expected them to lose.

Nick Folk kicked a 50-yard field on the last play of the game to give the Patriots a 20-17 upset of the Cardinals.

The Cardinals fell to 6-5, while the Patriots improved to 5-6 and kept whatever playoff hopes they have alive for another week.

It was a strange turn of events for the Cardinals, who controlled the first half but led only 10-7 at halftime. Lawrence Guy, Akeem Spence and Ja'whaun Bentley stopped Kenyan Drake on fourth-and-goal from the 1 on the final play of the half. After a replay review, the call on the field was upheld.

That swung the momentum back in favor of the Patriots, who took their first lead of the game with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by James White.

The Cardinals tied it and then had a chance to go ahead late in the fourth quarter.

Dre Kirkpatrick‘s intercepted Cam Newton with 4:27 remaining to set up the Cardinals to win the game. Kirkpatrick returned the pass intended for Damiere Byrd to the New England 47.

The Patriots, though, stopped the Cardinals on third-and-two from the New England 28 as Bentley and Adam Butler allowed Drake only 1 yard.

Zane Gonzalez‘s 45-yard field goal was wide right with 1:47 left, denying the Cardinals the go-ahead points.

The Patriots took over at its own 35 with 1:47 left. On third-and-13, Newton ran for 14 yards and Isaiah Simmons was flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on a hit on Newton at the end of the play.

Newton threw a 5-yard pass to Byrd, and White ran for 2 yards before Newton spiked the ball with three seconds remaining to set up Folk’s heroics.

Newton finished 9-of-18 for 84 yards and two interceptions. He ran for 46 yards on nine carries.

Murray was 23-of-34 for 170 yards and an interception and ran for 31 yards on five carries. Drake had 22 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns.