Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill put up huge numbers as Chiefs beat Buccaneers

When Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill are connecting, it’s just not fair.

That must have been how the Buccaneers felt today when Hill had more than 200 receiving yards before the first quarter was over. It appeared that the Chiefs’ offense couldn’t be stopped.

As the game progressed, the Buccaneers made adjustments and made the game close, but Mahomes still finished with 462 passing yards, while Hill had 269 yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs won 27-24.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggled early but ended up with solid numbers, competing 27 of 41 passes for 345 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The win improves the Chiefs’ record to 10-1, as they continue their march to the playoffs and an attempt to defend their Super Bowl title. The Buccaneers drop to 7-5, and although they’re still likely to make the playoffs, they have plenty of work to do before they’re on the Chiefs’ level.