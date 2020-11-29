Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill put up huge numbers as Chiefs beat Buccaneers

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 29, 2020, 7:30 PM EST
When Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill are connecting, it’s just not fair.

That must have been how the Buccaneers felt today when Hill had more than 200 receiving yards before the first quarter was over. It appeared that the Chiefs’ offense couldn’t be stopped.

As the game progressed, the Buccaneers made adjustments and made the game close, but Mahomes still finished with 462 passing yards, while Hill had 269 yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs won 27-24.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggled early but ended up with solid numbers, competing 27 of 41 passes for 345 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The win improves the Chiefs’ record to 10-1, as they continue their march to the playoffs and an attempt to defend their Super Bowl title. The Buccaneers drop to 7-5, and although they’re still likely to make the playoffs, they have plenty of work to do before they’re on the Chiefs’ level.

37 responses to “Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill put up huge numbers as Chiefs beat Buccaneers

  4. Patrick Mahomes needs to stop crying to the officials every time he fumbles or throws a pick. The Chiefs were impressive today but his attitude left a bad taste in my mouth. People complain about Brady but go silent when Mahomes works the officials.

  7. Tommy’s turnovers lost the Bucs another game. Dudes lost it. Bucs have been atrocious in November. Won’t make the playoffs.

  8. The bucs appear to be broken. Something or someone has changed their season’s trajectory. What appeared to be a promising season with improved play from the defense and more stability in the QB 1 role, has seemingly evaporated. Remains to be seen if they can turn it around.

  10. I don’t care if the Bucs win or lose the only number I care about is the touchdown number. I want Brady to throw at least 3 touchdowns every week so that he can put a huge distance between himself and Brees. Indoor Drew has only one goal, and that is to own the touchdown record when he finally retires. He and New Orleans proved that when they stopped the game to hand him that cheap sign last year when he temporarily set the record. That was an embarrassing moment for football since the guy chasing him for the record was still actively playing, but that’s all that indoor Drew and his coach seemed to care about

  11. The final score doesnt really show it was a total beatdown again. How soon until
    blowhard Arians blames Tom again?

  12. tedmurph says:
    Brady shook Mahomes hand All the big babies happy now?
    ==

    Actually, the only one crying here is you.
    Get back to me when he shakes the hand of a QB that bested him in a championship game in the past.

  13. Chiefs seemed to think it was over after the 1st quarter. Bucs defense actually played well after the 1st quarter but by then Tommy went into throw picks mode, ran his mouth towards Chris Jones and proceeded to lose. Just as he should.

  15. That’s the problem with Andy Reid, When the chiefs gets up to big leads early his obsession is then taken to the clock to try and run it out instead of just keeping the foot on the gas and really burying these teams.

    As soon as the Chiefs got up big you start seeing what he was trying to do in terms of the play call and its beyond frustrating. its like folks on the sideline needs to remind him he has the best player let Mahomes continue with the Aerial Assault and blow these teams off the field.

  16. dregonspengler says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:42 pm
    tedmurph says:
    Brady shook Mahomes hand All the big babies happy now?
    ==

    Actually, the only one crying here is you.
    Get back to me when he shakes the hand of a QB that bested him in a championship game in the past.

    12 6 Rate This

    ———————-

    Good job slapping little Teddy. Although it’s not hard to do. lmao

  18. calvinhobbes says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:31 pm
    Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT. Prove me wrong.

    —-

    Your tired, repetitive assertion of it for no reason on non-Green Bay threads proves it.

    That, and no one asked.

    Done now?

  19. Brady has a noodle arm. Tampa will not even make the playoffs.
    Yes, Brady cost them the game.
    You can’t turn the ball over and expect to win

  20. No idea who the homer was calling that game but he completely lost his mind when he called the pass to Godwin that he had to dive and fingertip catch, accurate and great and how Brady was in a groove…then promptly threw a INT on the very next play. Those dudes really wanted Brady to get a W.

  21. A patriot fans crying about a qb whining to the refs? That is all brady did game after game for 20 years and you cowards called out anyone else who mentioned it. What a joke new England and everyone from there is. Cowardville weakling USA

  22. You cannot argue that Brady has won 6 SB’s and if he is not the GOAT he is easily in the top 5. But as happens to every great athlete Father Time wins eventually and Brady’s best days are behind him. He simply doesn’t have the arm strength he once had and while he could easily win another SB with the right talent around him, he can no longer carry a team.

    Brady is really the first (and possibly) only QB to actually play on both sides of the transformation the game has taken from a run dominant to pass dominant game. He won SB’s in both, but now the game belongs to the mobile guys that are also very accurate. The Mahomes’, Wilson’s, and even Rogers’ are those elite mobile guys and right behind them are the Murray’s, Allen’s and Burrows’. The game has finally caught up to and passed Brady. But he is still the biggest winner ever.

  24. Tyreek Hill beats women and children. We cheer for him though, because we live in KC and he runs fast.

  25. @campcoach

    That pass to Godwin was really good though. I think it’s more about wanting a competitive game than wanting Brady to win. That game was alot more interesting in the 4th Quarter

  26. This Chiefs defense is pathetic and nowhere close to championship caliber. Chris Jones got paid and has been non existent and Frank Clark downright stinks and is a waste of money.

  27. Brady only shook Mahomes hand because he knew Mahomes has cameras on him…thats the kind of stuff Brady cares about…glad he lost…hes a secret maga hat wearer

  28. hinglemccringleberry says:

    Brady has a noodle arm. Tampa will not even make the playoffs.
    Yes, Brady cost them the game.
    You can’t turn the ball over and expect to win
    ———————————————————————————-

    Brady is throwing more picks this year, but are you seriously going to blame him for a Tampa defense that were Mahome’s b1t@hes?????

    Seriously, they let him drive down the field at will for three quarters.

  29. thermanmerman99 says:
    November 29, 2020 at 8:10 pm
    A patriot fans crying about a qb whining to the refs? That is all brady did game after game for 20 years and you cowards called out anyone else who mentioned it. What a joke new England and everyone from there is. Cowardville weakling USA

    —-

    Tom Brady and takes up so much space in your head he could open another TB 12 shop in it.

    Pathetic comment after pathetic comment.
    You need a friend

  30. ghjjf says:
    November 29, 2020 at 8:12 pm
    I’m sure Arians will find a way to blame Brady for the loss.

    2 0 Rate This

    —————

    Not hard to do with 2 more god awful ints.

  31. Pats fans were bad when they were just bandwagon Pats fans. Now that these “Pats” fans instantly turn into “Bucs” fans when their fanboy hero left is very telling.

    The weird thing is I cannot tell if this makes me smile or if I am just sad for them… oh wait, it’s both.

  32. thermanmerman99 says:
    November 29, 2020 at 8:10 pm
    A patriot fans crying about a qb whining to the refs? That is all brady did game after game for 20 years and you cowards called out anyone else who mentioned it. What a joke new England and everyone from there is. Cowardville weakling USA

    ———

    Yikes. Those losses all those years must have really stung. It isn’t real life you know.

    Good luck to you. I really mean that.

  34. Neither Team knows the Value of the Running game. Andy Reid Pass happy, Bruce Arians Mike Leach Pass Happy.
    You win games with Balance, Run Balance, or if you can Run Heavy playcalling.
    The Browns kept the Jags in the game throwing the ball too much, and missing easy completions. When they were running all over them. The Bucs Ran the ball 5 times one game. Today 13 runs for a good avg of 5.8 per carry. the Chiefs 20 Runs which they got in Kneel down time. Both Teams are going to get themselves Burnt and blow a game because of it. The Friend to the QB is the Running back. the Bucs have 2 good ones. John Elway won Zero Superbowls until Terrell Davis came along. Even Sean Payton normally a pass happy play caller is at 51% pass this yr. The Packers blew the game last week by not running the ball enough. The Teams running less then 20 times have 9 wins all yr. now up to 42 losses and 1 Tie. The Record of the More balanced, Run Balanced to Run Heavy team is 133-36-1 with 4 Pushes 78.2% win. Would you rather win 80% of the time or win 20% of the time. Keep Passing every down Tampa. Running the ball takes pressue off the defense when you are punting plus it milks the clock when you are up late in the game. How did Tampa get back in this game because the Chiefs were too pass happy. Doug Pederson loves to be pass happy, so does Gase no longer calling plays, Pat Shurmur Even teams with bad records the games they have won for the most part they were actually more balanced then their opponent on offense. You beat teams like the Chiefs, the Bucs, the Bills, the Seahawks, the Bears by running the ball down there Throat. The Lions fired Patricia they should have fired Bevell to. I still say even though Atlanta has won lately they should have fired Koetter. Now after the other coach gets fired he decides to run it more.
    The Steelers are going to get themselves burnt too because their OC is pass happy with Big Ben and they have one of the best defenses in the league.

  36. Sweet Insanity says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    That’s the problem with Andy Reid, When the chiefs gets up to big leads early his obsession is then taken to the clock to try and run it out instead of just keeping the foot on the gas and really burying these teams.
    ———

    I guess it’s because Reid wasn’t a college head coach he never got in the habit of trying to get a 40 point lead every game.

  37. “Tyreek Hill beats women and children. We cheer for him though, because we live in KC and he runs fast.”

    Nah, he beats the Bucs D!

