Phillip Lindsay done for day with knee injury

Getty Images

A hamstrung Broncos Offense is down another player for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Running back Phillip Lindsay has been ruled out with a knee injury. Lindsay, who also took snaps as a Wildcat quarterback, ran nine times for 20 yards before being knocked out of the game.

Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman will handle running back work the rest of the way.

The news comes after the Broncos pulled off a couple of firsts. Brandon McManus hit a 58-yard field goal for the team’s first points of the day and Kendall Hinton completed a 13-yard pass to Noah Fant to mark their first completion of the afternoon.

The Saints lead 17-3 halfway through the third quarter.