Ravens generate more positive tests on Sunday

The Ravens-Steelers game continues to hang in the balance.

The Ravens have returned multiple positive COVID-19 tests today, two days before their twice-postponed game against the Steelers.

Per a league source, multiple player/staff positives were detected via Sunday morning PCR testing.

It’s unclear where things go from here. Jay Glazer of FOX reported earlier today that the team would return to the facility tonight for conditioning, but that additional positives could affect that.

Additional positives have now happened. It’s up to the league now to make the next move.

It’s believed that the league will declare these positives to be part of the “tail end” of the past exposure, and that the game will be played on Tuesday night unless: (1) the Ravens generate positive tests on Tuesday and the results are available before kickoff; or (2) the Ravens inform the league that they aren’t playing, and they take the first forfeit in the 101-season history of the NFL.