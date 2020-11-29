Report: Willie Snead is latest Raven to test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Ravens receiver Willie Snead tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports. He will become the seventh projected starter on the team’s offense to go on the reserve COVID-19 list this week.

It marks the eighth consecutive day the Ravens have had at least one positive test.

Snead, the team’s third-leading receiver, is the first Ravens’ receiver to test positive this week. The Ravens signed Dez Bryant from the practice squad Saturday.

Snead made 17 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns the past four games. The rest of the team’s wideouts combined had 19 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns over the past four games.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, tight end Mark Andrews and linebacker Matthew Judon are among the many Ravens on the COVID-19 list.

The Ravens twice have had their game against the Steelers postponed. They currently still are scheduled to play Tuesday, but that game certainly is hanging in the balance now.