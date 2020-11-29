Ravens set to return to facility tonight, if no new positives

Getty Images

There was a report on Thursday that the Ravens wouldn’t return to their facility until Monday. The latest report on Sunday is that they’ll return on Sunday — if they have no new positives on Sunday.

Jay Glazer of FOX reports that the Ravens will return to the facility on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. ET for conditioning. However, that plan will change if the Ravens get any new positives today.

The Ravens, given their proximity to the local BioReference testing laboratory, get their results faster than most teams. So the Ravens should know before players walk back into the building whether other positives have happened.

For now, the plan is to gather tonight for conditioning on Sunday and to have a walk-through on Monday. Whether that happens depends on the results of Sunday’s PCR testing.