Ravens set to travel on Tuesday, with two planes

If the Ravens-Steelers game proceeds as scheduled on Tuesday, the Ravens will be traveling on Tuesday.

Per a league source, Baltimore currently plans to take two planes on Tuesday from Baltimore to Pittsburgh, returning to Baltimore immediately after the prime-time showdown.

The league currently intends to proceed with the game, barring further positive tests or other developments that would indicate an ongoing outbreak in Baltimore.

Although this angle of the situation widely has been downplayed, the Steelers also are in the midst of a potential outbreak. They’ll know later tonight whether they have any positives arising from Sunday’s tests.