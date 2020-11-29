Ravens-Steelers game remains set for Tuesday night

Getty Images

Postponed from Thursday to Sunday and then from Sunday to Tuesday, the Week 12 game between the Ravens and Steelers in Pittsburgh remains on.

At this point, it will be postponed again only if there are ongoing positives that would lead medical professionals to believe there is continued risk of transmission.

For now, the league believes that Baltimore is in the tail end of the exposure that caused the outbreak, and that the ongoing positives flow from that.

The Ravens, as previously mentioned, were back in the facility on Sunday, for the first time since Tuesday. They’re scheduled to practice on Monday, pending final approval from the league.

Players remain skittish about the situation. On Sunday, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills players and coaches to answer their questions and to help explain how health experts think through these decisions.

If there are no new positives on Monday and Tuesday, the game definitely will be played. The game still could be played, however, if there are more Baltimore positives.