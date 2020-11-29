Report: Increased first team practice reps for Jalen Hurts this week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 29, 2020, 8:07 AM EST
Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has been adamant that the team will continue on with Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback, but there are more signs that he won’t be the only quarterback playing a role against the Seahawks on Monday night.

Pederson said early last week that second-round pick Jalen Hurts could see more playing time on offense and the team reportedly devoted practice time to preparing for that possibility this week. Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that there was a “noticeable increase” in the number of first team snaps that Hurts took in practice this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hurts is expected to see more playing time than in previous games — he has played 31 snaps over 10 games — and, in a change from past games, he’s not expected to be on the field at the same time as Wentz.

Hurts has run 12 times for 56 yards and completed both passes he’s tried for 27 yards.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Report: Increased first team practice reps for Jalen Hurts this week

  1. If Carson wentz had jerry rice and randy moss and bill Belichick coaching him in their prime he would still be under 500 and have zero playoff wins he can’t even hit a wide open reciever 5 yards away from him . Just look at 2018 the eagles coming off a super bowl that NICK FOLES won were 5-6 with wentz vs easiest part of schedule than Nick foles takes over and vs hardest part of schedule wins all the remaining games of the regular season and gets team to playoffs and wins in playoffs

  2. Remember when wentz was losing week after week In 2018 and Everyone blamed everyone except wentz and they said foles wouldn’t fix the problems? Then foles takes over and wins with same team that sucked with wentz

  3. If your QB
    has 0 playoff wins
    60 fumbles
    Is 7-25 vs teams over 500
    has no heart no desire to win
    started 5-6 in 4 of his first 5 seasons
    Never upset after loses
    hated by teammates
    makes everyone near him worse
    holds ball too long
    ignores open receivers
    Your QB is Carson Wentz

  4. If they are going to have a top 10 pick, they have to see what Hurts can do. They may be in a position to draft a QB, and if Hurts can play it would be nice to know. Sigh.

  5. He should be named the starter. He can’t be any worse than Wentz. Pederson should at least give it a try because if not Wentz will cost him his job. Maybe benching Wentz will get him to wake up and stop playing like a putz. I doubt it though. He’s already got his big money contract and it doesn’t look like he cares whether they win or lose because he still gets paid.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.