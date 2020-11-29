Report: Patriots fined $350K for COVID-19 protocol violations

Getty Images

The Patriots have reportedly joined the list of teams penalized by the league for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has been fined $350,000. The violations occurred in October when quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and others tested positive.

The positive tests led to their Week 5 game against the Broncos being postponed by a week with other changes to the schedule being made to accommodate that change.

The Saints were also penalized this week with a $500,000 fine and the loss of a seventh-round draft pick as repeat offenders. The Raiders have also been docked a draft pick and other teams have had to pay fines over the course of the season.