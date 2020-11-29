Saints crush QB-less Broncos 31-3

It would have made for quite a story if the Broncos were able to come up with a winning effort on Sunday against the Saints despite not having any quarterbacks available for the game, but there was no Hollywood ending in the cards this weekend.

The Broncos completed one pass, gained 112 yards of offense and got rolled over by the Saints in a 31-3 loss. That drops the Broncos to 4-7 on the season and leaves them with a shrinking chance of finding a path to the playoffs.

Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles were all ruled out because of their exposure to Jeff Driskel, who tested positive this week. The Broncos were left to run the Wildcat with running backs Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, and Melvin Gordon while leaving the passing to practice squad call-up Kendall Hinton. Hinton was once a quarterback, but now plays receiver and went 1-of-9 for 13 yards and two interceptions.

Freeman, Gordon, and Lindsay ran 29 times for 101 yards, but Lindsay left with a knee injury and did not return. They’ll hope he and the quarterbacks are back next week, but playing the Chiefs will be no picnic at full strength.

The Saints weren’t too much more impressive in the passing game. Taysom Hill was 9-of-16 for 78 yards and an interception, but he ran for two scores and Latavius Murray ran for two others. Murray had 19 carries for 124 yards overall and the Saints remain in the top spot in the NFC with a 9-2 record.

They’ll be in Atlanta next weekend and their secondary should get a bit more to do against Matt Ryan.

  2. Which is exactly what the NFL wanted! If they wanted a competitive, entertaining game they would have postponed the game. I doubt the Broncos would have won but at least the NFL could have said with a straight face it was a fair game. Instead they got the debacle they called a game. Smh!!

  5. Strange that the Saints decided to play without a QB as well. That team is going nowhere in the playoffs if they continue to use a poor poor man’s Tim Tebow at QB.

  6. This is bs… not only for Denver but for the rest of the league. You’re messing with the competitive balance of the league. You’re supposed to be able to compete without a QB? I see they moved other games… the NFL got this wrong.

  7. Would have been fun to see the Broncos come up with something cool or innovative here. Great opportunity to show some stuff, especially for the assistant coaches. Even if they popped ONE cool play for a score or a big gain, something nifty, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

  8. The Bucs had Brady, Gronk, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, Godwin, Fournette, Rojo and didn’t do any better against the Saints than the Broncos did with zero quarterbacks on the gameday roster

  10. Not a QB in sight. This Taysom Hill thing was fun but please put in a real QB. I get that Jameis threw 30 INTs but he also threw 30 TDs…

  11. That was the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen. There is video evidence that all of the QBs WERE wearing masks in their meetings. This is according to Dave Logan, the announcer for the Broncos, and one of the most believable people in the NFL. Obviously, there is much more going on here. The NFL has to do what they can to get the most popular teams into the playoffs to generate income. They sacrificed their integrity by not postponing this game.

  12. I have never seen a screw job quite like this one. The NFL front office should feel shame but, one needs to have integrity and character to feel shame.

  14. This game was lost before the kickoff, and, admittedly, Denver would have had a steep battle to defeat the Saints under normal circumstances. At least the Broncos avoided the dreaded shutout. That’s about all you can say. Congrats to the Saints. You whupped us good. Good luck to you moving forward.

