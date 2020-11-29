Source: NFL authorized Broncos’ indoor meeting plan, twice

Getty Images

The Broncos currently face scrutiny for the developments that resulted in all quarterbacks being unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Saints. The Broncos dispute certain aspects of the scrutiny that they are enduring.

Reports have emerged that the indoor meeting resulting in all quarterbacks being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list was not sanctioned by the league. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Broncos twice submitted their proposed meeting plan to the league. The league approved it, twice.

And the Broncos have it in writing.

It’s unclear why reports to the contrary would be arising, presumably from sources in the league office. Some would regard it as the latest example of some officials rushing to blame any issues not on the plan but on the execution of it by the various teams.

In this case, the indoor meeting at which the exposure happened was approved by the NFL. The fact that inaccurate information is surfacing on that point invites fair questions as to whether other inaccuracies have surfaced regarding specific allegations being made against the Broncos and/or their players regarding the alleged failure to comply with protocols and/or the alleged failure to cooperate with contact tracing.