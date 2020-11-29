Taysom Hill gets Saints on the board in the second quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on November 29, 2020, 4:50 PM EST
Anyone looking for a throwback to the days before the forward pass became popular should check out the Broncos and Saints on Sunday afternoon.

There were five passes thrown in the first quarter of the game and they went for a total of five yards as neither Taysom Hill nor the collection of players taking snaps for the Broncos have been asked to do much through the air. Hill and the Saints have found some success on the ground.

After two dismal drives to open the game, the Saints went 74 yards in 13 plays for their first touchdown of the afternoon. Hill ran in from a yard out after Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray did much of the work to get them in position to score.

The Broncos have had Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, and Kendall Hinton take snaps with all of their quarterbacks sidelined by COVID protocols. Hinton has tried two passes, but didn’t complete either of them and the Broncos have only managed 26 yards of offense thus far.

6 responses to “Taysom Hill gets Saints on the board in the second quarter

  2. Taysom Hill is now playing like an inexperienced nfl qb. Thomas Morstead punts have lacked distance all year, but I did not expect to be in evidence in Denver. He has also seemingly shanked several punts this season. Perhaps why saints had a second punter throughout the preseason.

  3. dbjason6088 says:
    November 29, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    The league should be embarrassed not postponing this game.
    ——–

    If you aren’t obviously shedding virus you are playing the game, period. That was the reason for the expanded rosters and relaxed IR rules. There was room to accommodate problems earlier in the season but that time has passed. Week 18 is only going to be used if there are Week 17 problems, *maybe* things in Week 16, so stop looking to that to bail you out.

  4. dbjason6088 says:
    November 29, 2020 at 5:02 pm
    The league should be embarrassed not postponing this game.
    ————-

    I’m nowhere near a Broncos fan, and I agree. That’s not football.

  5. Why would Taysom Hill be playing like an experienced or inexperienced QB? He’s a tight end! He’s not a QB! He has 38 passing yards at the half and is only slightly better than the practice squad WR that’s playing QB for the Broncos, which has zero. The only difference is the Saints have an actual QB sitting on the bench. That Sean Payton, he’s a genius! Maybe next week his opponent will be struck with Covid too!

  6. I totally agree this is a sham by the NFL giving the saints a huge advantage over all of their NFC competition! This could undermine the validity of this season !

