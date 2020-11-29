Titans dominate Colts to take control of AFC South

Getty Images

The Titans are the class of the AFC South.

Tennessee eliminated any doubt about who the favorite in the division is today, dominating the Colts 45-26 to take over first place. The Titans improve to 8-3 while the Colts drop to 7-4.

Titans running back Derrick Henry had a very big game, carrying 27 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Henry is now leading the league in rushing by more than 100 yards over second place Dalvin Cook.

Titans receiver A.J. Brown had an outstanding catch and run for a touchdown and later picked up an onside kick and ran it to the end zone, making him the first NFL player in three years to have both a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown in the same game.

Philip Rivers threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns for the Colts, but Indianapolis couldn’t get its ground game going, and its run defense couldn’t contain Henry.

With five games to go, it won’t be easy for the Colts to catch the Titans. It appears that we’ll be seeing an AFC playoff game in Tennessee.