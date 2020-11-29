Tyreek Hill has 203 receiving yards in first quarter

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill may be having the best first quarter in NFL history.

The first quarter isn’t even over yet as we’re posting this, and Hill has seven catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s been utterly ridiculous watching Patrick Mahomes and Hill humiliate the Buccaneers’ secondary. Tampa Bay simply has no answer for anything Kansas City is doing offensively.

The NFL record for receiving yards in a game is 336, set by Flipper Anderson of the Rams in 1989. The Chiefs are up 17-0 and may not feel the need to pass much more in this game, but if they want to keep going to Hill, the record is going to be his.