Vic Fangio: Disappointed our QBs put us in this position

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio found himself in the unenviable position of coaching a team without quarterbacks on Sunday and things went about as expected against the Saints.

The Broncos completed one pass for 13 yards en route to a 31-3 drubbing while having practice squad wideout Kendall Hinton and running backs taking snaps. They were the first team since 2005 to complete less than two passes in a game.

Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 this week and Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles were put on the reserve list with him because they failed to follow mask protocols while in meetings this week. Fangio shared his feelings about the quarterbacks in his postgame press conference.

“I was disappointed on a couple of levels in that our QBs put us in this position, put the league in that position,” Fangio said, via Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports. “We count on them to be the leaders of the offense, and they made a mistake … that is disappointing.”

Lock apologized for his behavior in a social media post shortly before the start of Sunday’s game.

“In a controlled and socially distanced area, we let our masking slip for a limited amount of time. An honest mistake, but one I will own,” Lock wrote. “I sincerely apologize and I fully understand why these safety precautions are so important. Doing the right thing for a majority of the time is not good enough.”

Fangio said he has a lot of love and respect for how the rest of the team competed “under some extreme circumstances” that proved to be more than the Broncos could handle.