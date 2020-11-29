Vikings come back to beat Panthers

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 29, 2020, 4:24 PM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings aren’t ready to give up on a playoff run just yet.

A 28-27 comeback win over the Panthers improved the Vikings to 5-6 and kept their wild card hopes alive in the NFC.

Vikings return man Chad Beebe muffed a punt with 2:10 remaining, appearing to have ended the Vikings’ last, best chance at a comeback, but when the Panthers were held to a field goal after Beebe’s miscue, Beebe redeemed himself by catching a touchdown pass with 46 seconds left.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a big game, completing 34 of 45 passes for 307 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He didn’t get much help from the running game, as Dalvin Cook managed only 61 rushing yards and also lost a fumble.

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had 19 completions in 36 attempts for 267 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, in his return to Minnesota, where he was once viewed as the quarterback of the future. Bridgewater showed a lot of heart at the end in getting the Panthers into range for a game-winning field goal, but the 54-yard attempt missed.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 4-8. They’re out of contention in the NFC playoff race, but the Vikings are still hanging on.

32 responses to "Vikings come back to beat Panthers

  5. Wow. Vikings are amazing.

    Tons of injuries, tons of opt-outs, unbelievable amount of rookies without the benefit of training camp … and this team is only a handful of points away from 8-3.

    Just wow.

  8. Ugly game. Matt Rhule and DC Phil Snow handed the game on a platter to the Vikings by only rushing 3 on the last couple of Vikings’ scoring drives of the game. Hence, Cousins had all of the time in the world to sit back unscathed and pick Carolina apart. An average team would have blown out Minnesota today. Vikings are bad, Carolina worse.

  9. 60 Years of mediocrity says:
    November 29, 2020 at 4:28 pm
    61 yards and a fumble, eh?

    Sounds like MVP material to me alright #skLOL

    —————-

    Aaron Jones stats for tonight?

  10. I’m jelly of Vikings and strive every day to jump onto their bandwagon … but I keep getting kicked off like stale Gouda.

    ~t

  11. Anyone who wants to see why a team is 4 and 8 should watch the 4th quarter of this game. The Panthers’ coaching staff did everything they could to hand the game to the Vikings.
    To the Vikings’ credit, they took advantage of it and won the game.
    There are so many coaches who play not to lose instead of playing to win in the NFL. And they usually do exactly that — lose.

  12. 61 yards and a fumble, eh?

    Sounds like MVP material to me alright

    _____

    Its too bad he cant play against the GB defense every week, hed be a lock to win MVP if he could

  14. @purpleguy

    Give us a break, you can put your cheesehead back on now and watch your packers tonight.

  15. Ugly game full of mental mistakes, and poor coaching on both sides. Cousins and Kendricks get the game balls.

  16. The heart of a champion!!! With all of that talent on both sides of the ball, no one would be surprised if this team just showed up and collected their win each week, but today was just another example of what makes this team so special! No 4th-quarter lead is safe against the top comeback quarterback in the league!!! The Panthers found out the hard way that you don’t give the ball back to Kirk with ANY time left, let alone two minutes – that’s an eternity for him!! Dalvin Cook again showed why he’s the best RB in the league, and the vikings show how deep they are at WR now, adding Beebe to the current studs Thielen and Jefferson!! This is a team that NO ONE wants to face now, and definitely won’t want to face come January, when the wind turns cold at US Bank Stadium, site of the greatest home field advantage in the league!!

  17. Did Kirk put his big boy pants on, stand up to his wife and tell her he will NOT be bullied into wearing his wedding ring during the game? Or is he still wearing it. Couldn’t watch the game.

  18. 60 Years of mediocrity says:
    November 29, 2020 at 4:28 pm
    61 yards and a fumble, eh?

    @@@@222

    I know, right. Those are stats usually tied to packer RBs

  19. johnnylarue says:
    November 29, 2020 at 4:37 pm
    Ugly game. Matt Rhule and DC Phil Snow handed the game on a platter to the Vikings by only rushing 3 on the last couple of Vikings’ scoring drives of the game. Hence, Cousins had all of the time in the world to sit back unscathed and pick Carolina apart. An average team would have blown out Minnesota today. Vikings are bad, Carolina worse.

    —————-

    And how is that Minnesota’s fault? So it’s Minnesota’s fault the Panthers coaching staff couldn’t figure it out? If anything the onus is on Teddy, and I love the kid for not making plays.

  21. As a lifelong Vikings fan I want my team to win of course but when you play ugly the win is not as meaningful. Alot of people get down on Cousins but if the offensive line can give him just a little time he can be a really good quarterback. I hope Teddy Bridgewater is ok after he was hurt at the end of the game, he’s a really upstanding guy..

  22. tokyosandblasturd says:
    November 29, 2020 at 4:33 pm
    Wow. Vikings are amazing.

    Tons of injuries, tons of opt-outs, unbelievable amount of rookies without the benefit of training camp … and this team is only a handful of points away from 8-3.

    Just wow.
    ======================================================================================
    Tons of injuries? You mean the same thing that happens every year? Plus, talk to the Ravens and Broncos about losing players to COVID. Tons of opt-outs? The Vikings had one opt out (Michael Pierce). “Unbelievable” amount of rookies without training camp? How about every team in the league without the benefit of training cap. A handful of points away from 8-3? The common margin of victory in the NFL is 3 points. Many teams can say they are a handful of points from a particular record.

  24. soisaystotheguyi says:
    November 29, 2020 at 4:44 pm
    Did Kirk put his big boy pants on, stand up to his wife and tell her he will NOT be bullied into wearing his wedding ring during the game? Or is he still wearing it. Couldn’t watch the game.

    @@@@@@@@222

    packer fan struggling

  25. Fire that Panthers offensive coaching staff – what a blown game. And total mismanagement of the final offensive series – you got there with Bridgewater running and he should have run on both second and third down – either option of direct run – at least make Minnie use timeouts. Fire the DC -3 man rush works against a relatively poor O line – against an experienced QB – come on man.

  26. The way this season has gone I fully expected the Panthers to make the long FG at the end to get the win, feels great to be wrong.

  27. Its too bad he cant play against the GB defense every week, hed be a lock to win MVP if he could

    +++++

    Dalvin Cook has surpassed 50 yards rushing in just 2 of the 5 games he’s played against Green Bay. Fact.

  28. ThenCameBronson says:
    November 29, 2020 at 4:44 pm
    The heart of a champion!!! With all of that talent on both sides of the ball, no one would be surprised if this team just showed up and collected their win each week, but today was just another example of what makes this team so special! No 4th-quarter lead is safe against the top comeback quarterback in the league!!! The Panthers found out the hard way that you don’t give the ball back to Kirk with ANY time left, let alone two minutes – that’s an eternity for him!! Dalvin Cook again showed why he’s the best RB in the league, and the vikings show how deep they are at WR now, adding Beebe to the current studs Thielen and Jefferson!! This is a team that NO ONE wants to face now, and definitely won’t want to face come January, when the wind turns cold at US Bank Stadium, site of the greatest home field advantage in the league!!
    ====================================================================
    On most threads, you would consider this to be dripping with sarcasm. But with Vikings’ fans, this could be an actual serious take.

  29. cancerman2020 says:
    November 29, 2020 at 4:42 pm
    61 yards and a fumble, eh?

    Sounds like MVP material to me alright

    _____

    Its too bad he cant play against the GB defense every week, hed be a lock to win MVP if he could
    _____

    Doubtful, the MVP usually comes from a good team, or at the very least, a team with a winning record.

  30. Dalvin Cook has surpassed 50 yards rushing in just 2 of the 5 games he’s played against Green Bay. Fact.

    ___

    HUh, whatta know? I guess the GB D must really stink this year then because hes 1 for 2 this year with 5 tds.

  31. Whoever said the refs wanted the Vikings to win is delusional and crazy. It seems every time there was a flag to be thrown on Carolina-the refs inexplicably picked it up…………..

  32. The Vikings put a ton of effort into this game. Almost as much effort into losing as they did winning. Three fumbles, two instant touchdowns and one in the red zone. Beebe is the poster child of this. some players come up big when games are on the line. He came up big for both teams! Harrison smith continues to try to do too much and has knocked more Vikings out of the game than the other team does week in and week out. We watch a great game winning drive that makes you feel great only to watch the Panthers quickly March down the field and only fail to win because the kicker shanks one. And yet I tune in every week. It is not easy to be a Vikings fan.

