Vikings come back to beat Panthers

The Vikings aren’t ready to give up on a playoff run just yet.

A 28-27 comeback win over the Panthers improved the Vikings to 5-6 and kept their wild card hopes alive in the NFC.

Vikings return man Chad Beebe muffed a punt with 2:10 remaining, appearing to have ended the Vikings’ last, best chance at a comeback, but when the Panthers were held to a field goal after Beebe’s miscue, Beebe redeemed himself by catching a touchdown pass with 46 seconds left.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a big game, completing 34 of 45 passes for 307 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He didn’t get much help from the running game, as Dalvin Cook managed only 61 rushing yards and also lost a fumble.

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had 19 completions in 36 attempts for 267 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, in his return to Minnesota, where he was once viewed as the quarterback of the future. Bridgewater showed a lot of heart at the end in getting the Panthers into range for a game-winning field goal, but the 54-yard attempt missed.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 4-8. They’re out of contention in the NFC playoff race, but the Vikings are still hanging on.