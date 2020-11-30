49ers headed to Arizona on Wednesday for practice there this week

Getty Images

The 49ers announced earlier Monday they were headed to State Farm Stadium to play their next two home games. But the team said then it still was discussing plans for practice.

New COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Santa Clara County banning contact sports forced the 49ers to find a temporary home.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports the 49ers will leave for Arizona on Wednesday. They will practice at a site near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It is unknown if the team has decided on practice plans beyond this week, but it would seem likely the 49ers will remain in Arizona for three weeks. The new measures require persons entering Santa Clara County to quarantine for 14 days upon return from travel of more than 150 miles.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday’s victory over the Rams that the team was caught off guard by Santa Clara County’s directives, which took effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. PT and will remain in effect through at least Dec. 21 at 5 a.m. PT.

The county clapped back Monday, releasing a statement asserting the 49ers were in the loop before the directives were announced.